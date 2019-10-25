City council approves zoning change for ‘greenbelt’ home development in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Pflugerville approved a zoning change Tuesday which will transition a 192-acre plot of agricultural land to permit the construction of homes and businesses.

The plot of land known as the Lisso Tract is located at the corner of Immanuel Road and Wells Branch Parkway south of the Gatlinburg Subdivision. Residents in the neighborhood refer to the land as the Gatlinburg Greenbelt.

The residential development company William Lyon Home is the group behind the effort to build a new neighborhood of approximately 500 new homes on top of the Lisso Tract.

The developers went before the Pflugerville City Council on Feb. 26, 2019 to get approval to change the zoning of the property from agricultural to residential. However, the council denied the request by a narrow vote of 4-3.

However, after a second reading of the proposal, Pflugerville City Council voted to approve the zoning. The vote was not to begin the project, but only for zoning. Additional development steps are required before work on the property can begin.

The layout of the plan for the Lisso Tract. (Photo courtesy the City of Pflugerville)

The developers emphasized what they say are benefits of the project including its alignment with the city’s comprehensive and transportation plans. Residents who opposed the rezoning voiced their concerns over the project’s parkland, transportation and environmental impacts.

The developers proposed several steps to try and lessen the fears of neighbors:

The developers want to use 17.8 acres of the to create a public park.

They are committing around $500,000 for improvements to the public park and open space to include a trail system. The proposed trail system will tie into the City Trail Master Plan and lead into the Northeast Metro Park.

In an effort to address concerns over transportation, the developers proposed building larger roads and working with the city to expand existing ones.

Residents also feared the project’s impact on the flood plain and environment. The address this the developers say their conceptual design is based on a 500-year floodplain design. They also say they are working towards higher drainage capacity standards than required.

The developers also said they would remove a salvage yard on the property.

The next step for the project is the Preliminary Plan proposal. The developers will present the plan to the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission as well as the Planning and Zoning Commission.