Cities ask residents to conserve, boil water after power outages disrupt treatment plants

COUPLAND, Texas (KXAN) — Manville Water Supply Corporation in Williamson County is asking customers to conserve and boil their water, after “system wide” electrical failures created issues Monday during wintry weather.

Manville issued the boil water notice for all customers Monday evening just after 6:30 p.m. due to a decrease in water pressure that occurred.

Manville Water is not the only supplier dealing with these issues.

Earlier on Monday, the city of Kyle also asked its residents to suspend water usage until further notice, due to power loss locally and at the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA), which serves a 10-county district.

“We are close to running out of water supply in #KyleTX,” a Twitter announcement read.

City of Kyle is asking that all water use be suspended until further notice.

Due to a loss of power at @GBRATX and locally, we are close to running out of water supply in #KyleTX.

Power outages will continue in the area.

The city of Kyle explained the GBRA operates the San Marcos surface water treatment plant, and the city is a customer. It gets up to 4.8 million gallons of water per day, but due to the outages, the GBRA hasn’t been able to supply water from Lake Dunlap to the plant.

Power outages have also hindered the city of Kyle from producing water from groundwater wells, which have limited capacity too.

The city said GBRA crews are currently working to get the pump station back up and running. They do not know when that would be.

Other boil water notices

The city of Pflugerville is asking its water customers to boil their water before consumption too.

This is due to a prolonged power outage at the water treatment plant that caused distribution pressures to drop below 20 psi, the city of Pflugerville said.

The city of Taylor is under a boil water notice due to a “prolonged power outage at the water treatment plant,” it said. These are for customers with the Taylor Public Water System.

Residents might also experience little to no water pressure until power has been restored.

“The Brazos River Authority is working to restore power at the plant, but until further notice all city water customers must boil their water prior to consumption,” the city said.