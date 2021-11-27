Chimenea causes fire, $35K damage at east Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An ember from a chimenea is the cause for a house fire overnight.

Austin Fire Department says the incident happened on Yorkshire Drive near the intersection of Belfast Drive around 4:15 a.m. AFD told KXAN the flames started outside and partially worked their way inside.

Two people are now temporarily displaced, but nobody was hurt.

Damage is estimated to be around $35,000.

Outdoor fireplace safety

Portable fireplaces, like chimeneas, must be placed at least 15 feet from structures and other combustible materials, the City of Austin says. These must be constantly attended by an adult who has a portable fire extinguisher at the ready.

For more safety tips, visit the City of Austin’s Recreational Fire Safety page.