Children raising money for a good cause with stuffed animal stall in west Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Young entrepreneurs are selling stuffed animals from outside their homes in west Austin – and they’re raising money for a good cause, too.

They have set up a stall in Tarrytown and will donate 50% of the money raised to Dell Children’s Hospital.

So far, they’ve made about $90.

“I hope that people get inspired by us,” said one of the girls behind the idea. “When you help others it makes me feel really good inside.”

Stuffed animal sale in Tarrytown (Picture: KXAN/Frank Martinez)

They’re also taking sanitary precautions – saying they have sprayed each individual product with Lysol.

A boy living in Tarrytown has used his down time during the pandemic to build a car.

“I think it’s a really sad time but I’m glad that people are taking this opportunity to find a silver lining and do really cool stuff,” he said.