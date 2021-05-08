Child taken to hospital with critical injuries after vehicle-pedestrian incident in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A child, believed to be 3 or 4 years old, was taken to the hospital Saturday night after an incident between a vehicle and a pedestrian in south Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The child was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries after the reported incident at 4400 West William Cannon Drive, which is near a shopping center just west of MoPac Expressway, ATCEMS says.

Austin police say the driver stayed at the scene and don’t believe alcohol was involved.

ATCEMS says the main roadway is clear, but traffic delays may remain in the area.

