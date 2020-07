AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS are currently transporting a child from the scene of a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian at the corner of Tom Adams Drive and East Braker Lane in northeast Austin on Tuesday afternoon.

According to ATCEMS, the child was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. It’s not yet been released whether the child was in a vehicle or was a pedestrian.

