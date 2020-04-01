Live Now
Austin Justice Coalition hosts virtual COVID-19 town hall with Austin-Travis County leaders

Child taken to hospital after fall on northwest Austin trail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS performed a wilderness rescue for a child who was injured after falling on a trail near the 7700 block of North Capital of Texas Highway in northeast Austin.

According to ATCEMS, a pediatric patient was declared trauma alert and was transfered to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

During the rescue, ATCEMS said its plan was to move the child off the slope using a ropes system, then remove them from the trail via the big wheel.

