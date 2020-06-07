Child hit by vehicle in north Austin crash, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A child is critically injured after a reportedly being hit by a truck in north Austin on Saturday.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Police reported to the 9400 block of Grouse Meadow Lane around 7:55 p.m. The area is close to the intersection of Metric Boulevard and West Rundberg Lane.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a child was transported to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Austin Police said an additional adult was also taken to the hospital.

Expect road closures and watch for investigator working in the area.

