Child ejected from car in eastern Travis County crash; 4 taken to hospital

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two children and two adults were taken to the hospital after a crash in eastern Travis County Sunday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS says one child was ejected from the vehicle after the crash in the 9200 block of Decker Lake Lane, which is near the Travis County Exposition Center, around 5:43 p.m. Sunday.

The two children were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with serious and potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS says. Two adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

