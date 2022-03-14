Child dies in Fayette County fire over weekend

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A child died in a fire in Fayette County over the weekend, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The fire happened just after midnight Saturday north of La Grange near U.S. Highway 77 and Racetrack Road. The structure was “fully engulfed” in flames when responders arrived at the scene, the release said.

The release said the La Grange Fire Department responded, along with assistance from the Winchester Fire Department, FCSO and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Texas Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, the release said.