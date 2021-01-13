Child dies after tractor accident in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A child died at the hospital after being hurt in a tractor accident Wednesday morning, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it got a call at 11:37 a.m. about the accident from an address on Rhodes Lane. The area is about 16 minutes from Luling.

Multiple deputies responded along with Luling EMS and Southeast Volunteer Fire Department crews. The child was taken to Seton Edgar B. Davis Hospital in Luling, where they were pronounced dead by staff.

The incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, and no evidence of foul play has been found. If you have any information about the case, you can call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 398-6777.