Chase beginning in Houston turns into standoff in Fayette County, I-10 closed in both directions

SCHULENBURG, Texas (KXAN) — A police chase that began in Houston has shut down Interstate 10 near Schulenburg, as police attempt to bring the suspect into custody Thursday.

KPRC in Houston reports the chase began after a person in a vehicle fired shots at a Harris County constable around 3 a.m. The chase went down I-10 through Columbus and eventually ended in a standoff, as the suspect refused to get out of their car.

Fayette County EMS said people should avoid I-10 through the area, saying it is closed in both directions and is backed up for miles.

The Texas Rangers are investigating, and they hope to have the freeway open soon since the standoff is ongoing.