CEDAR PARK, Texas (ABJ) – Shop LC Global Inc., a television shopping network that reaches roughly 80 million households, has moved a step closer to putting its headquarters in Cedar Park.

Cedar Park City Council on March 24 unanimously passed the rezoning application to change a 19.5-acre plot at 1700 N. Bell Blvd. to light industrial zoning, which would allow the company to build at minimum a 200,000-square-foot facility in the suburb north of Austin. It is expected employ at least 1,000 people by 2033, which could make it the city’s largest employer by then.

