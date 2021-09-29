LIVE: Changes coming to Austin Police call routing, non-emergency response

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department (APD) will provide more insight on changes to call routing and non-emergency response services Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, the department announced it is directing people to use iReportAustin.com or call 311 — not 911 — to report crimes that are no longer in progress. This includes when the suspect is no longer at the scene or in sight, and there is no immediate threat to life or property, according to the department. 911 can still be used to report emergencies.

The department says the changes come amid staffing challenges and its review of patrol COVID-19 mitigation protocols, which started in May 2020.

“Please understand, if somebody is in danger, we’re still going to send a marked unit and a uniformed officer to go handle it. But for crimes that may have already happened and are now being reported, we are looking at alternative measures, and that’s what we’re working on now,” Chief Joseph Chacon explained last week.

