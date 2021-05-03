Central Texas woman thanks first responders who saved her life

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, a Central Texas woman got to meet the people responsible for saving her life.

Tiana Richardson, a mother of an 11 and 4-year-old, lost her leg in a car crash on Valentine’s Day in 2020. She was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, where she had several surgeries to save her life.

At the emotional reunion Monday, Richardson met and thanked the crews who responded to the wreck and got her to the hospital quickly.

“There’s just not enough words or enough gifts or anything like that that could ever come close to the appreciation that I have for you guys,” Richardson said.

On top of meeting her heroes, Richardson also got fitted for a new prosthetic leg Monday. She is currently in rehab at the hospital.