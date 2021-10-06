Central Texas woman rescues newborn puppies with umbilical cords still attached

BLANCO, Texas (KXAN) — Seven weeks ago, Bulverde resident Christie Bennett wouldn’t have imagined caring for a litter of newborn puppies. But after more than a half dozen puppies were left discarded on the side of a deserted road near Blanco, she felt a calling to care for them until they could reach their forever homes.

Bennett saw a post on a Blanco community Facebook page from an unnamed woman who had rescued the litter, still with their umbilical cords attached. After talking with her husband, the two offered to take the seven puppies in, hand feeding them and navigating a variety of health issues like ringworm and parvo.

But they weren’t left to face the puppies’ health ailments alone. After she posted about the litter on Facebook, an outpouring of donated food, bottles, toys, supplies and money for veterinary bills came flooding in.

“The support just in prayers alone has been amazing. But yeah, the whole community, they helped us,” she said. “If it hadn’t been for them, I don’t think we could have done this — we would have done this, it would have just been a lot harder for us. They made it a breeze.”

For the couple, the timing of the puppies’ rescue was particularly poignant: both Christie’s father-in-law and her sister had recently passed away. Navigating that grief, she said she was determined to save these puppies and give them the forever homes they were deserving of.

Two of those puppies, Stachey and Rosie, found their families in the Bennetts, who will be keeping them. Most of the remaining litter puppies have already been connected with their future owners, who will be able to take them home in the coming weeks.

Christie said her sister had been a huge animal lover and someone who cared deeply for rescuing animals. To stumble across this litter and take them home felt like a fated journey, she added.

But Christie said the journey wasn’t hers alone and is a testament to the camaraderie of her family and the Blanco community for giving these puppies a second chance at life after their initial neglect. This weekend, the Bennetts will be hosting an outdoor barbecue as a thank you to every Blanco resident who lent a helping hand.

“I just feel blessed. I just feel I’m at peace,” she said. “And I’m really happy with the fact that I was the one that was chosen. I’m grateful.”