AUSTIN (KXAN) – Two Central Texas area hospitals welcomed the new year with new lives Monday morning.

St. David’s Health Care said the first baby delivered in its hospital system arrived at 12:10 a.m. According to St. David’s, Aralyn (Ari) was born at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas and weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

Aralyn

(Courtesy: St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas)

The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Cavazos said its first baby of 2024 was Chance.

Chance Lee Davis arrived at 12:30 a.m. Monday and weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches.

Chance Lee Davis

(Courtesy: Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs)

The hospital said Chance is the son of veterans. Alexa is a culinary specialist from West Palm Beach, Florida and Douglas is an infantryman from Gainesville, Virginia.

Alexa and Douglas Davis hold their baby Chance

(Courtesy: Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs)

Chance has a big sister Emery, 20 months, and the hospital said the parents look forward to seeing the children grow up together and, “form the brother and sister bond”.