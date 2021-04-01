Central Texas virtual career fair looks to connect veterans with jobs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Searching for a job during the pandemic can be tough and stressful.

Face-to-face networking opportunities are hard to find and in-person interviews have moved online.

“Do I dress up?” asked Shawn Simmons, a veteran who has used virtual job fairs to find a job. “What do I do?”

There are a lot of questions, especially for those like Simmons who are used to in-person job fairs.

“When the pandemic first started that pivoted to virtual events,” Simmons said.

RecruitMilitary is helping veterans connect with those jobs through a virtual job fair.

“I remember when I transitioned out of the Navy I had no idea what I wanted to be,” said Jennifer Hadac with RecruitMilitary. “It is a difficult situation you have a lot of uncertainty.”

According to the Department of Labor, the veteran unemployment rate in 2019 was 3.1%. In February the rate jumped to 5.2%, but Hadac says they are starting to see the numbers go down again.

“It is starting to trend down which is great for us to hear and employers are really turning to the veteran community,” Hadac said.

RecruitMilitary and DAV will host the San Antonio/Austin Virtual Career Fair for Veterans from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thursday. This free virtual hiring event is open for registration to all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and their dependents.

These virtual sessions will give veterans a chance to talk with other veterans who have already made the transition from the military to civilian jobs.

“Once you get your foot in the door ask questions and see if you are good fit,” Simmons said. He landed a job with RecruitMilitary.

“I was offered this opportunity to help other veterans,” he said.

RecruitMilitary says there are more than 35 companies at Thursday’s virtual job fair. The company’s website also lists job openings around the nation.