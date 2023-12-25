LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Tammy Sheard’s cancer journey began about two years ago. She went to the doctor with serious stomach pain, and was told on Thanksgiving of that year that she had cancer.

Still, she never stopped showing up – both literally and figuratively – for her students.

“During that first school year that I battled cancer, the only days I missed were the days I went to the clinic to get chemo,” she said. “Then they’d send me home with a chemo bag, I’d wear it like a little fanny pack, and it was attached to my chest.”

Tammy Sheard, a mother of two, has battled cancer for roughly two years. (Photo Credit/Shona Moore).

She only missed 10 days that entire school year. And that year – her 5th Grade math students received the highest scores in the school district, Sheard said.

“Even now, she hasn’t given up,” said Taylor Creek Elementary Principal Shona More.

So while Sheard fought for her life, Lampasas Independent School District fought for her.

The school launched a Go Fund Me page, held a popcorn fundraiser, and sold T-shirts with “Sheard Squad” printed on them– which the students wore on Wednesdays.

“We’re so, so appreciative,” Sheard said.

The mother of two travels to Houston every week – sometimes multiple times – for treatments and appointments.

“Up to $120 just in gas, not to mention the $30 in toll fees, the $20 in parking,” Sheard said, describing the travel cost each time. On top of that, of course, she has her medical bills.

When she started her treatments, she taught 5th Grade math, but switched over to a role in the Special Education program once her condition declined. In her new role, two other teachers are also in the classroom, so she can step out if she needs to.

“I knew things were getting harder for me, and I had always taken their education into account. But I knew this year was going to be harder because it had spread to my liver,” she said. “I talked to the doctor a few weeks ago and she told me I was starting to run out of options.”

Sheard’s disease started off as colorectal cancer and quickly spread to other parts of her body. She said doctors told her if someone had caught it earlier, doctors could have done more to stop it from spreading. So she’s advising everyone to take cancer screening procedures seriously.