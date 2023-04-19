Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the Central Texas teams competing in the event.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — High school teams from Central Texas will be participating in the 2023 FIRST Championship, which is being held in Houston beginning Wednesday. The competition will last until Saturday, according to organizers.

According to the competition list, teams from Austin, Cedar Park, Dripping Springs and San Marcos are among the 600 teams participating in the FIRST Robotics Competition.

“FIRST Championship is a culminating, international event for our youth robotics competition season and an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) for our community as we prepare young people for the future,” organizers said.

During the FIRST Robotics Competition, high school students will compete on special playing fields with robots they have designed, programmed and built themselves. Teams competing in this year’s robotics challenge will be on six playing fields.

Learn more about the competition here.