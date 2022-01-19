Central Texas homelessness nonprofit wrecked by nearly 50 mph windstorm

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — On Jan. 8, homelessness nonprofit organization Camp Haven Sanctuary celebrated its minting as a 501(c)(3) organization. The application process was nearly half a year in the making, one that Camp Haven’s president Josiah Ingalls said could open up new doors for community partnerships and fundraising efforts.

Six days later, a windstorm blew through the Cedar Creek property on Jan. 14, with wind gusts reaching 48 miles per hour. The result was $1,000 in damages — a financial blow to an already limited funding pool, Ingalls said.

A windstorm last weekend caused $1,000’s worth of damage at Camp Haven Sanctuary, a newly minted homelessness nonprofit organization. (Courtesy: Camp Haven Sanctuary)

The $1,000 lost due to last weekend’s windstorm pulled funding previously allocated to adding more microhomes at Camp Haven Sanctuary. (Courtesy: Camp Haven Sanctuary)

Camp Haven operates on Ingalls’ residential property with tents as its primary form of shelter. The nonprofit also offers a limited number of RVs and has begun constructing tiny home-like structures as more permanent housing.

Ingalls knows firsthand the struggles that come with living primarily in a tent. When he was 17, he spent more than two years living on the streets.

“It’s my responsibility at the end of the day to make sure that everyone here is safe.” Josiah ingalls, president, camp haven sanctuary

“The simple rain [storm] takes a day before, the day of and the day after just to clean up and to get through that,” he said. “That’s a lot of work that most people don’t realize that goes into living in a tent full-time.”

When inclement weather is in the forecast, Camp Haven uses cinderblocks, ropes and tie-downs over tents to help secure them as best as possible. Still, Ingalls acknowledges the risks that poses for people lacking permanent housing options.

“A simple getting below freezing for a couple of hours for the night becomes a major chore,” he said. “Because it’s my responsibility at the end of the day to make sure that everyone here is safe.”

As he begins looking at replacement costs for tents and other structures broken during the storm, he said that money comes from funding previously earmarked for microhome constructions. Camp Haven is running a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of construction materials and to purchase a van to help transport residents to and from appointments, grocery runs and community services.

His goal for the future with this 501(c)(3) status is to build collaborative partnerships with area resources, such as the Central Texas Food Bank. But for now, the task at hand is centered around rebuilding.

“This has pushed that timeline back. There are so many nuances and so many things that are affected by having a severe storm — whether it’s a rainstorm, or a freeze, or this windstorm — that affects so many other areas of life,” he said. “Most people see these people living in their tents in the city, but they don’t actually, truly see them. And the struggle is just to survive.”