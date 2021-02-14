Central Texas H-E-B’s reduce hours further due to severe winter weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After popular Texas grocery chain H-E-B announced reduced hours at stores across the state earlier this weekend due to severe winter weather, the grocery chain announced Sunday afternoon that it would be reducing hours even further.

“Cities across Texas continue to experience severe cold weather that will bring freezing temperatures and icy conditions as well as sleet and snow in some areas,” H-E-B said in a release at 3 p.m on February 14. “The severe weather has disrupted some deliveries to our stores, which will temporarily impact supply of certain products.”

Updated hours

Austin and Central Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wimberly & Dripping Springs

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

San Antonio and Hill Country stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face,” H-E-B said in the release.

The grocery chain also noted that customers may see limited availability for Curbside and Home Delivery orders.

The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, the company said. Additionally, the grocery chain said hours could be adjusted further at any time based on local conditions. The company asks you look here for the latest updates on store hours.

