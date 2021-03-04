Central Texas Food Bank starts March food distribution events Thursday at 9 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank kicks off its March food distribution events Thursday with the help of Travis County Health and Human Services.

The event runs from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker Lane.

The county will help assist with this distribution as the need continues to be great.

The county says it wants to “address food insecurity issues and distribute food resources to families in need as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

The large-scale distributions originally started as a way to get food to families during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now there’s an increased need in the aftermath of February’s winter storms, the food bank said.

It’s the first of five mass distribution events in March for the food bank, all from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The rest are:

Saturday, March 13: ACC Kyle, 1200 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle

Tuesday, March 16: Toney Burger Center, 3200 Jones Road, Austin

Thursday, March 18: Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Road, Del Valle

Saturday, March 27: KIPP Schools – South Campus, 5107 IH-35, Austin

The food bank say while these events are designed as drive-thru events, it’s OK to walk up and no one in need will be turned away. There’s a designated walk-up area, and food bank staff suggests folks on foot or using public transit bring an extra container with them to carry the food box.

Anyone interested in volunteering at any of the events can sign up on the food bank’s website.