AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Thanksgiving nears, the Central Texas Food Bank is seeing an increased need for support going into the holiday season despite ongoing food supply chain issues, they said.

The food bank’s current demands rival pandemic-level needs for support, said Sari Vatske, the president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. The organization usually distributes 12,000-14,000 turkeys, but they expect to give out over 16,000 turkeys this year.

“We’ve already seen increased numbers because of inflation, so the holiday time is…compounding the issue,” Vatske said.

At the same time, the Central Texas Food Bank said about 30% of their shipments were canceled by the United States Department of Agriculture due to nationwide supply chain challenges.

To combat the shortfall, the food bank is purchasing additional food, finding unique ways to work with food donors and relying more on community support.

The food bank has lower-than-usual levels of food including canned goods, but Vatske said they will still supply turkeys and other foods to families in need this holiday season.

The Central Texas Food Bank serves over 20 counties including Travis, Williamson, Hays, Burnet Bell, Bastrop, Blanco, Milam, Gillespie, Caldwell and Lampasas counties.

The food bank can always use more volunteers, food donations and monetary support, Vatske said. People looking for assistance or looking to support the food bank can visit Central Texas Food Bank’s website for more information.