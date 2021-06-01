Central Texas Food Bank holding 6 emergency food distribution events in June

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank will hold six emergency food box distribution events in June, officials announced Tuesday.

The events begin Thursday at the Travis County Expo Center located at 7311 Decker Lane. The events are designed to be drive-thru events, but walk-ups will be accepted and no one in need of food will be turned away, officials said. There are designated walk-up sites at each event.

All events are from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., and will be at:

June 3, Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker Lane, Austin

June 12, KIPP School South Campus, 5107 I-35, Austin

June 17, Toney Burger Stadium, 3200 Jones Road, Austin (Enter at north side using Highway 290 frontage road)

June 19, Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Road, Del Valle

June 26, ACC Kyle, 1200 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle

June 29, Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Drive, Austin

If you’d like to volunteer to help run the events or donate, you can go to the food bank’s website.