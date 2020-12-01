Central Texas Food Bank announces 6 drive-through food distribution events for December

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank will hold six drive-through food distribution events in the Austin area in December, including two on back-to-back days near the end of the month.

The event dates and locations are:

Dec. 5, Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Dr., Austin

Dec. 10, Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker Ln., Austin

Dec. 12, Lehman High School, 1700 Lehman Rd., Kyle

Dec. 21, Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Dr., Austin

Dec. 29, Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Rd., Del Valle

Dec. 30, Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Dr., Austin

Food Bank officials say they also need volunteers to help administer the events and stock items at its warehouse. Those who’d like to volunteer can fill out an application at the Food Bank’s website.

Prior to the event, people are asked to make appropriate space in their trunks or hatches for a food box. Attendees will receive an assortment of food based on what’s available.

Derrick Chubbs, Central Texas Food Bank CEO, told KXAN’s Nabil Remadna that they need donations now more than ever due to skyrocketing demand and increased spending to purchase food in lieu of donations.

Those interested in donating to the Food Bank can do so on its website.