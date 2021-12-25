Central Texas family serves up BBQ to anyone needing a plate on Christmas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A family in Austin spent its Christmas serving up home-cooked barbeque to anyone who needed a plate.

Charles White, his son, and other members of the family’s church were out Saturday giving away plates of sausage, ribs, potato salad — if it’s associated with barbeque, it was being served. White said he’s been cooking for more than 40 years. We can vouch, the man has barbeque on lock.

White said he works with several groups that feed the homeless in Austin and knew many of those organizations would be celebrating with their families for the holiday, so he decided to step in.

“I wanted to take an opportunity to come here with my family and people from the church and just celebrate Christmas,” White said. “I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate Christmas than to feed other people.”

It’s something White does every year, with the exception of 2020 because of the pandemic. He says it’s a mostly grassroots effort where people who want to help show up and pitch in.

White (right) standing in front of the barbeque he cooked for anyone needing a plate on Christmas (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

“I’m fortunate,” White said. “So this is how I want to celebrate.”

It’s not just Christmas when White helps out. There will be meatloaf at the same location, 4511 Manchaca Road, next Saturday around midday.