AUSTIN (KXAN) — A law ending youth curfews in Texas cities goes into effect in September, but some affected municipalities have already stopped enforcement efforts.

Affected cities in Central Texas include Cedar Park, Leander and San Marcos.

Austin previously had a curfew, but the city council voted to end the rule in 2017.

A public information officer with Cedar Park said the city’s police have been instructed to not enforce the ordinance.

Cedar Park’s curfew was between the hours of 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on weekdays and 1:00 to 6:00 a.m. on weekends. Violations of the rule were punished with fines up to $500.

Leander Police will also no longer enforce the city’s curfew, and the city council is considering a vote in July to repeal it, according to a city spokesperson. That city’s curfew is similar to Cedar Park’s rule but between midnight ad 6 a.m. on weekdays.

The City of Bastrop passed a curfew in April 2020, but that ordinance expired in April, according to Bastrop Police Chief Vicky Steffanic.

San Marcos has not yet responded to a request for comment by KXAN.

The law still allows local emergency management agencies to enact curfews as needed during declared emergencies.