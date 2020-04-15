Central Texas burglary ring broken up after joint law enforcement operation

LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A joint operation by multiple local sheriff’s offices and law enforcement identified and broke up a burglary ring operating in three counties.

The investigation was a result of cooperation between the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office, Milam County Sheriff’s Office and the Giddings Police Department

Deputies were able to recover two trucks and almost all the tools stolen from one resident from Serbin. The man had an estimated $1,500 returned to him.

Another burglary in Bastrop was solved with property being returned to multiple victims. The operation also identified a “chop shop” operating out of Milam County.

The agencies involved in the investigations are working to return the stolen goods to the victims and will release the names of the suspects arrested after charges are filed.