DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – Airbnb announced Friday that the No. 1 new Airbnb Host in the entire state of Texas was for a Central Texas homeowner. Airbnb recognized Derek for his listing in Dripping Springs.

Airbnb said the criteria for the spot included becoming a first-listing Airbnb Host in 2022, having the most guest check-ins within that universe and already achieving “Superhost” status on the platform.

“Derek has nearly 125 check-ins, maintains a near-perfect 4.98 rating and is already a Superhost after beginning hosting just this year,” an Airbnb spokesperson said.

The vacation rental company said between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Texas with only one listing have earned nearly $130 million.

Airbnb has published a broader report highlighting the top new host in each state.