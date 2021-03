Austin Fire Department on the scene of a house fire in the 5000 block of Avenue H in central Austin (Courtesy of AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early Saturday morning, the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene of a single house fire in central Austin that left one occupant with smoke inhalation.

The fire happened in the 5000 block of Avenue H, near the Foreign and Domestic restaurant/bar.

Crews were able to get the fire under control with little involvement, AFD reports.