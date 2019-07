AUSTIN (KXAN) – Worried about Google knowing everything about you? Well, there are some new ways to protect your privacy; Two new privacy options are available, as of last week.

First, Google launched a new auto-delete feature. Up until now, the only way to erase your location, app and search history was to do it manually. Google claims your data helps make their products more useful. After a year in which user privacy became a hot topic, they've unveiled an auto-delete function for all of your data.