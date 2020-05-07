Celebrate your Class of 2020 graduate on the Round Rock Express marquee board

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Express would like to honor the Class of 2020 graduates that had their senior celebrations halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting on May 25, your graduate’s name and photo can be displayed along Highway 79 on the Dell Diamond marquee by submitting this form on the Round Rock Express website.

The Round Rock Express graphic design team will create a personalized message of congratulations for each submission to be displayed on the ballpark’s marquee board on a date of the graduates’ choosing for free beginning at 9 a.m. on May 25. The marquee can display 100 names a day.

The celebration will run from May 25-May 29. If demand calls for it, the Express will tack on additional days.

You must submit the graduate’s name, high school and photo by 5 p.m. on May 20.

“Dell Diamond has been the home of countless milestone events for high school seniors over the years, including proms, graduation ceremonies, graduation parties and sports banquets. Our hearts go out to the seniors in the Class of 2020 that cannot experience these memories in the traditional sense, so with the help of Dell Technologies, we wanted to do something special for them,” Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. “We look forward to sharing these messages not only with friends and family of the graduates, but with the thousands of people who pass by Dell Diamond along Highway 79 each day.”