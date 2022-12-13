A two-mile radius of resource-rich offices has led to better response times for mental health calls, says a local mental health leader.

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Near the bustling intersection of U.S. Hwy 183 and Ranch to Market 1431, you’ll find schools, hospitals, and medical offices. It’s exactly those resources that allow for more response to mental health crises in the city.

Andrea Richardson, executive director of Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, said because there are more locations like schools and hospitals in the two-mile radius around the crossroad, signs of mental health or medical treatment for mental health are better detected and reported.

This, by extension, results in the area being pinged as one where mobile crisis service staff from Bluebonnet Trails visit more often, says Richardson.

Richardson said population growth is one factor driving more calls for mental health services to be made. She stressed that mobile crises service staff do report to individual homes in cases like after a 911 call.

To address the influx, the Cedar Park Police Department and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services are working to form a partnership that would get those in crisis resources more quickly.

Richardson says the unit will likely make its debut in the first few months of 2023.