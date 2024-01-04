CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — “Watch something you’ll never see again in your life.”

That’s what Randy De Hoyos said Tuesday as he captured a white squirrel on camera off Parmer Lane in Cedar Park.

We reached out to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to try and pinpoint why the squirrel was displaying such a stark color.

TPWD told KXAN that the squirrel likely has albinism.

“With the exception of its white coloration, the albino resembles normal members of its species in all respects. When it is natural for members of the species to be white, the true albino can be distinguished by its pink or red eyes,” according to a TPWD webpage the department pointed us to.

TPWD said true albinism is very rare to be seen in the wild as it makes it difficult for these animals to survive.

In prey animals, like squirrels, their natural color provides camouflage from predators, but an albino squirrel will find itself “in direct contract most of the time.”

For University of Texas at Austin students, spotting a white or light-colored squirrel on campus has a superstition tied to it.

They say if you see one of these guys on a test day — you’ll have good luck and pass it.

Here’s to hoping for good luck in 2024!

Do you have a cool animal video you’d like to share with KXAN? Email us at reportit@kxan.com.