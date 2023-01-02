PASADENA, Calif. (KXAN) — The historic Rose Parade featured music Monday morning from the Vista Ridge High School Ranger Marching Band.

The band members from Cedar Park performed along the parade route for the first time, as hosts Ana Gasteyer and Mario Lopez noted in their commentary. The high school holds the honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.

The band is the only one from Texas participating in the parade, and the students previously told KXAN that they plan to proudly represent the Lone Star State.

Dozens of band parents chartered a bus to attend the parade in Pasadena after their scheduled flight on Southwest Airlines was canceled last week.