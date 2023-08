CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department confirmed officers are working a police incident Sunday afternoon at the Best Western hotel, located at 425 E. Whitestone Blvd.

Police said officers and SWAT personnel are on scene “in reference to a high risk warrant service,” per a department social media post. People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.