CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — One man was arrested after he was accused of assaulting “several people with a wooden board,” according to a news release from the Cedar Park Police Department.

On Thursday, CPPD responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Pagedale Drive in Cedar Park. Officers saw neighbors who confronted a man who was assaulting people with the wooden board.

Police also saw the suspect had “caused significant damage to a nearby vehicle,” the release said.

The suspect was identified as Rodney Richard Reed, 37, of Cedar Park, according to police.

As officers were taking Reed into custody, they saw “visible smoke” coming from a nearby home and “discovered a large fire had broken out inside.”

According to police, there were already Cedar Park firefighters on the scene treating a victim who was assaulted and “immediately mobilized to fight the fire.” The Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist.

Reed was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony. Once he was in custody, Reed was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

According to police, the fire was “eventually extinguished,” and the home sustained “significant damage.”

Both incidents remained ongoing as of Friday.