CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — St. David’s is shutting down its emergency facility in Cedar Park on Friday.

Jeremy Barclay, chief executive officer of St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center told KXAN in statement, “We routinely assess our operating environment and make changes to ensure that we remain an efficient, cost-effective healthcare provider. As part of this process and based on patient volume at our facilities, we will be consolidating emergency services provided at St. David’s Emergency Center-Cedar Park into the hospital setting and will redeploy the resources associated with that facility to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, which is a Level II Trauma Center.”

St. David’s said Cedar Park patients can use the Round Rock Medical Center, the Emergency Center in Leander and the company’s network of CareNow Urgent Care clinics.