CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A new sporting goods store—with a Ferris wheel inside—is planned in Cedar Park.

Scheels is expected to open a Cedar Park store in 2026, the company announced Friday. The sporting goods store will have specialty shops, boutiques and over one million pieces of inventory.

The 240,000-square-foot store will also have a 65-foot Ferris wheel, a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, a wildlife mountain, a candy shop, sports simulators and a restaurant.

Cedar Park SCHEELS will open in 2026. (Courtesy SCHEELS)

The store will have over 500 employees, with a majority hired locally, according to the company.

The North Dakota-based company opened its first Texas location in The Colony in 2020. A release said the Cedar Park store will be the company’s 35th location.

The Scheels store will be part of a major mixed-use development on New Hope Drive that will also have an NFM store, convention center and hotel. The Scheels store will break ground in 2024, a release said.

The development was announced in 2021 after Cedar Park City Council members approved an agreement and incentives for the project, according to the Austin Business Journal. The land was rezoned for the development in March.