CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Elmo, Big Bird and other Sesame Street favorites are making a stop in Central Texas just before Christmas.

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic is headed to the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 for three performances.

You’ll watch Elmo go on a journey to learn how to do magic from a magician. While he’ll make mistakes along the way, Elmo will also learn to believe in himself.

Here’s a breakdown of the show times.

Dec. 22: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Dec. 23: 10:30 a.m.

You can buy tickets online through Ticketmaster starting at $35.

The H-E-B Center is located at 2100 Avenue of the Stars in Cedar Park.