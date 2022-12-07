CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Elmo, Big Bird and other Sesame Street favorites are making a stop in Central Texas just before Christmas.
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic is headed to the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 for three performances.
You’ll watch Elmo go on a journey to learn how to do magic from a magician. While he’ll make mistakes along the way, Elmo will also learn to believe in himself.
Here’s a breakdown of the show times.
- Dec. 22: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Dec. 23: 10:30 a.m.
You can buy tickets online through Ticketmaster starting at $35.
The H-E-B Center is located at 2100 Avenue of the Stars in Cedar Park.