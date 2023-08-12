CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — One man died in the hospital earlier this week after a crash in Cedar Park on Aug. 4, the Cedar Park Police Department said in a news release Saturday.

On the day of the crash, police responded to the crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Brushy Creed Road and Gupton Way, according to CPPD.

The motorcyclist, Nathan Andrew, 53, of Round Rock, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

On Aug. 9, Andrew died from his injuries, according to CPPD.

CPPD wants to remind drivers of the importance of staying alert, watching out for motorcyclists, bicyclists, pedestrians and driving at safe speeds, the release said.