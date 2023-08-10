Bexley at Silverado Apartments damaged in Parmer Lane fire in Cedar Park August 8, 2023 (Photo courtesy: City of Cedar Park)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Most residents who were evacuated from an apartment complex and townhomes in Cedar Park amid a wildfire that broke out Tuesday are now being allowed access to their apartments and homes.

Cedar Park police said crews responded around 6:16 p.m. Tuesday to the fire near 12820 West Parmer Ln., which is close to East Whitestone Boulevard. The fire is being referred to as the Parmer Lane fire.

According to the city, about 300 apartment units, 95 townhomes and multiple businesses in the area were evacuated.

Residents of Bexley at Silverado Apartment Complex as well as the Whitestone Landing Townhomes are now allowed to access their units and homes, with the exception of apartment building 10 at the apartment complex, the city said in a release Thursday morning.

According to the city, the following structural damage was reported at Bexley at Silverado Apartments:

Apartment Building 9, no damage (previously reported as partial)

Apartment Building 10 is a total loss (24 units)

Apartment Building 11 is partially damaged (2 units with fire damage)

Apartment Building 12 is partially damaged (12 units on 2nd floor with fire damage)

Note individual units in Apartment Buildings 9, 11 and 12 may have water damage as well

Pedernales Electric Cooperative has restored power to apartment buildings 1-9, 11 and 12. Due to total loss, power will not be restored to building 10.

The city asks that only residents and first responders come to the area, as firefighting operations are ongoing.

The American Red Cross is continuing to provide support and help to those residents impacted. Those needing assistance can call the American Red Cross, Austin Office at 1 (800) 733-2767.

The City of Cedar Park is collaborating with the Central Texas Community Foundation to collect, manage and distribute financial donations for those affected by the fire through the Parmer Lane Fire Recovery Fund. You can make a financial donation online.