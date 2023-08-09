CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A wildfire in Cedar Park quickly burned through 50 acres and destroyed at least one apartment building Tuesday night.
Cedar Park Fire Chief James Mallinger said the Parmer Lane Fire spread from grass to a tree, then jumped to the building. Three other buildings were also damaged in the same complex.
Click here for the latest information on the fire.
KXAN viewers are giving us a look at the flames and smoke from the Parmer Lane Fire.
Rob Meyer sent in this video of the flames along the side of the road.
Another vantage point, from Carlos Gonzales, shows flames soaring into the air, along with billowing smoke.
And this video from Mateo Orosco shows flames in the front yards of a nearby neighborhood.
