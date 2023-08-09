The Parmer Lane Fire burns in Cedar Park on Aug. 8, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A wildfire in Cedar Park quickly burned through 50 acres and destroyed at least one apartment building Tuesday night.

Cedar Park Fire Chief James Mallinger said the Parmer Lane Fire spread from grass to a tree, then jumped to the building. Three other buildings were also damaged in the same complex.

KXAN viewers are giving us a look at the flames and smoke from the Parmer Lane Fire.

A helicopter drops water on the Parmer Lane Fire in Cedar Park on Aug. 8, 2023. (Courtesy Andrew Binkard)

Charred trees after the Parmer Lane Fire in Cedar Park, seen on Aug. 9, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

The Parmer Lane Fire burns in Cedar Park on Aug. 8, 2023, as Starlink travels overhead. (Courtesy Brian Wade)

Rob Meyer sent in this video of the flames along the side of the road.

Another vantage point, from Carlos Gonzales, shows flames soaring into the air, along with billowing smoke.

And this video from Mateo Orosco shows flames in the front yards of a nearby neighborhood.

