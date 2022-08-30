CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Parts of Brushy Creek Sports Park were still underwater due to recent storms. Photos from Tuesday morning show portions of the parking lot covered in water, dirt and mud.

This comes as more scattered to widespread rain is expected for parts of Central Texas Tuesday afternoon, with concerns for localized flooding. Just before 1:30 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Williamson County, including Jarrell, through 4:30 p.m.

Parts of the parking lot for Brushy Creek Sports Park are flooded on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Brushy Creek Sports Park (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Continuing through Labor Day Weekend, the First Warning Weather team said storms and showers are likely each day this week, bringing much-needed rain to a drought-stricken Central Texas.

Earlier this month, parts of the area experienced the worst level of drought on the scale — the exceptional category. That included sections of the Hill Country and even the Austin metro area.

However, Austin-area rainfall data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows parts of the Hill Country, including areas near Mason and Llano picked up over 1″ of rain in the past 24 hours.