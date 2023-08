CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park Police said there was a gas leak being worked on because of construction in front of an elementary school.

CPPD said the leak was near Mason Elementary School located at 1501 Lakeline Boulevard.

“Crews will be working to fix the issue, and there is no need for any evacuations at this time,” CPPD said.

Officials said the northbound and southbound lanes would be closed until the leak is fixed.