CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — People living in Cedar Park received a message Wednesday morning that they should not do any outdoor watering or use their sprinkler systems for the next two days because of the prolonged response to control a grass fire.

The message from the city read, “Due to effects of the Parmer Lane Fire, we need your help. Effective immediately, please conserve water. No outdoor watering/irrigation for 48 hours, Wednesday August 9th through Friday August 11th. Thank you Cedar Park!”

According to an update from city leaders Wednesday morning, the Parmer Lane Fire burned more than 50 acres and is now 60% contained. They said people living in the area should expect to see smoke as well as aircraft and other equipment working throughout the day. The fire started in the area near West Parmer Lane and East Whitestone Blvd.

The grass fire that started Tuesday ended up destroying a building containing 24 apartments and damaged other buildings. The city said approximately 300 apartment units, 95 townhomes, and multiple businesses in the area have also been evacuated.

The Red Cross set up a temporary shelter at the Hill Country Bible Church, located at 3351 Little Elm Trail, for anyone displaced by the fire.

City leaders said crews will begin letting only residents evacuated from the fire back to their homes Wednesday morning.