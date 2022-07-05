CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department said it was excited to introduce its new online reporting system.

The system was “designed to make filing police reports easier and more efficient for the public, while decreasing the time it takes for reports to be created and filed for non-violent crimes.”

According to CPPD, the new online reporting system was designed for several types of crimes.

CPPD said only the following incident types can be reported through the online reporting system:

Identity Theft

Fraud

Lost Property

Theft

Vandalism

Civil Matter

According to CPPD, it’s important to carefully read each description and make sure to include all required documents. For example, receipts, photos or our financial crimes fraud packet may be needed for the investigation.

To file a report online:

After the report is created, a case number will be assigned if it meets the criteria, according to CPPD. The report then goes through the department’s records system before being assigned to the appropriate unit for investigation.

Reports can still be filed by calling the Cedar Park Police Department’s non-emergency number at 512-260-4600 ext. 0 and setting up a meeting with an officer or at the front desk of the police department headquarters, 911 Quest Parkway.