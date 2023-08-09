CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Cedar Park allowed people to go back home Wednesday after a Tuesday evening fire burned through dozens of acres. But some people had nothing left to return to.

The fire destroyed a 24-unit apartment building and damaged two other buildings at the Bexley at Silverado complex.

According to the city, approximately 300 apartment units, 95 townhomes and multiple businesses in the area were evacuated.

Rob Solis and Steven Edwa were included in those evacuations.

“Yards were on fire, there was fire everywhere,” Solis said. He used the hose at his house to put out hot spots he saw. “It was inches away from the fence, inches away from the back of the house.”

A 24-unit apartment building was destroyed in Tuesday’s Cedar Park Fire. The Parmer Lane fire burned through dozens of acres. The Parmer Lane fire burned through dozens of acres.

Lan Vo owns Silverado Hair Salon, which is in the shopping center next to the apartments that burned.

“It was so scary,” she said.

Vo said her stylists and customers evacuated Tuesday night and the salon opened on a limited basis Wednesday.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, Chief James Mallinger with the Cedar Park Fire Department said the fire spread from the grass Tuesday into a tree and jumped to the building.