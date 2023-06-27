CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Akira Ross was a person who loved video games, dogs, playing pranks on family and friends and cooking up a mean steak on her patio grill, said Chloe Goodman, constituent services manager at Equality Texas.

On June 2, Ross was fatally shot at a Cedar Park gas station while pumping gas with her friend and girlfriend.

“Akira Ross was a real, whole person with a beautiful personality,” Goodman said during a Cedar Park City Council meeting June 22.

Goodman was joined by several other residents from both Cedar Park and surrounding communities advocating for Ross’ murder investigation to be elevated with a hate crime designation.

Cedar Park Police continue to investigate the case, which included the arrest of 23-year-old Bradley Stanford, who was charged with first-degree murder. An affidavit obtained by KXAN earlier this month stated Stanford pulled a gun from his waistband, yelled a gay slur and then fired three rounds at Ross following a “verbal exchange” between the two.

Cedar Park Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin said June 22 that while CPPD’s investigation continues, hate crime enhancements are at the discretion of the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office and cannot be made by local police.

“Akira’s murder was senseless. And we use that word a lot about murders, but this one just feels so much more especially senseless,” he said. “And I think part of what is so hard for members of our community is that sense that maybe there was a motive there and they realize that it could just as well be them — whether it’s because they’re Black or they’re a woman or they’re queer, or they’re just in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong person.”

While several speakers at council’s June 22 meeting acknowledged the city didn’t have the legal jurisdiction to label Ross’ killing a hate crime, they said it is critical that city officials use their voices and platforms to support community members, especially those from marginalized backgrounds.

“When good people are silent, the oppression and the hate wins,” Austin resident Joy Butler said.

What constitutes a hate crime in Texas?

In Texas, the state’s hate crime law offers penalty enhancements for several protected categories: race, religion and ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability and gender, per the Anti-Defamation League.

A 2021 ADL hate crime incident report found 542 alleged hate crimes were reported in Texas that year. It marked the highest number of reported incidents within Texas in ADL’s 20-year reporting period.

The Cedar Park Police Department investigated 24 alleged hate crime incidents between 2011 and 2021, according to data compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Data Explorer. Of those, two incidents were flagged for containing anti-LGBTQ+ biases, in addition to two cases specifically involving gay men.

What factors are required to add a hate crime enhancement to a case?

But what factors constitute a hate crime enhancement? Under the Texas Hate Crimes Act, it must be proven beyond reasonable doubt that a crime was motivated by “prejudice, hatred, or advocacy of violence.”

Per Fort Worth-based law office Varghese Summersett, hate crime enhancements only apply to certain offenses under Texas law.

Pursuant to Code of Criminal Procedure Article 42.014, if someone commits a crime against a person, arson, graffiti, or criminal mischief, an affirmative finding must be made that the offense was committed because of bias or prejudice against a group identified by race, color, disability, religion, national origin, age, gender, sexual preference, or because the victim was a peace officer or judge. This affirmative finding will increase the punishment level by one degree (other than Class A misdemeanors, which has an enhancement on the minimum punishment.) First degree felonies are excluded. Varghese Summersett

In regards to Ross’ death, Stanford was charged with a first-degree offense. As a result, it’s excluded from a punishment level enhancement since it already carries a punishment of up to a life in prison, Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said in a phone call with KXAN.

Dick stressed the investigation remains ongoing, with his office evaluating all evidence in the case to make a determination regarding a hate crime enhancement.

However, community members said June 22 to not constitute the case as a hate crime would dishonor her memory and de-legitimize the dangers posed against queer community members.

“Where is the line?” asked Rebecca Cruz, a Cedar Park resident and the vice president of Veterans for Equality. “If this was not a hate crime, what qualifies?”